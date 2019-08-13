Sarah Silverman's memoir, "The Bedwetter," is being adapted as an Off-Broadway musical. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Anne Kauffman will direct The Bedwetter, an upcoming musical based on Sarah Silverman's life.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday that Kauffman will direct the new Off-Broadway musical, an Atlantic Theater Company adaptation of Silverman's memoir The Bedwetter.

Playbill said previews begin April 25, 2020, at Linda Gross Theater in New York. The musical will have a limited run through June 14. The cast and creative team have yet to be announced.

Silverman is writing the musical's book with Joshua Harmon and lyrics with former Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger. Schlesinger will also write the music.

Kauffman's stage credits include directing Bellville, Smokefall and The Lucky Ones. She is a three-time Obie Award winner and won the 2018 Lortel Award for Outstanding Direction of a Play for Mary Jane.

The Bedwetter, published in 2010, recounts Silverman's upbringing and comedic influences. Silverman cites Garry Shandling as her biggest influence, and appeared in the HBO documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling in 2018.