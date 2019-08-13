Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus 'nothing but health and happiness'

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Liam Hemsworth (R) and Miley Cyrus. Hemsworth commented on his split from Cyrus on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Liam Hemsworth sent Miley Cyrus well wishes on Instagram days after news broke the pair separated after being married for less than a year.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," the actor said on Monday alongside a photo of a beach during sunset.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making any comments to any journalists or media outlets," Hemsworth, 29, continued.

"Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love."

Cyrus, 26, announced the separation on Saturday through her representative.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the representative said in a statement.

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in December at their home in Franklin, Tenn.

Cyrus was recently spotted kissing reality television personality Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy in photographs published by Entertainment Tonight.