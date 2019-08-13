Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Hadestown is coming to cities across the U.S. in 2020.

Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney, who play Hermes and Orpheus in the Tony-winning Broadway musical from Anaïs Mitchell, announced Tuesday on Good Morning America that the production will launch a national tour in fall of 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter said the tour will have stops in more than 30 cities, including Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. More cities will be announced soon.

Hadestown confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"We're coming, songbirds. Excited to be taking @Hadestown on tour across the nation in Fall 2020," the post reads.

We're coming, songbirds. Excited to be taking @Hadestown on tour across the nation in Fall 2020. Sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know what cities will be joining our journey. https://t.co/Fism5zvjB8 pic.twitter.com/K6DYmZyHYb— Hadestown (@hadestown) August 13, 2019

Deadline said the tour has yet to announce its creative team and cast. The Broadway version is directed by Rachel Chavkin and co-stars Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page and Amber Gray.

"Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by diverse audiences around the world," producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy said in a statement. "We have been overwhelmed by the response on Broadway and are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story, written and directed by two amazingly talented women, with audiences across the country."

Hadestown features a folk-pop-inspired score and gives a modern retelling of the Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades and Persephone myths. The musical debuted on Broadway in April