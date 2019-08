Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Danny Bonaduce, Sebastian Stan

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860

-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895

-- Film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1899

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912

-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926

-- Singer Don Ho in 1930

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 86)

-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 71)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 70)

-- Pop singer Dan Fogelberg in 1951

-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 60)

-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 55)

-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 47)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 37)