Doodle for Google 2019 winner features mother and daughter

This Doodle, from high school senior Azantza Pena Popo, won the 2019 Doodle for Google national competition. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- High school senior Arantza Pena Popo's drawing of herself caring for her mother won Google's Doodle for Google 2019 competition in the United States.

Doodle for Google is an art contest for students to submit drawings to be featured on Google's homepage. The theme this year was "When I grow up, I hope."

Popo's artwork features a photo of her mother caring for her as a baby. Below the photo is Popo then caring for her mother as an adult.

"When I grow up, I hope to care for my mom as much as she cared for me my entire life," Popo wrote in the statement submitted alongside her artwork which is titled "Once you get it, give it back."

Popo was announced as the winner Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She was a featured guest with her mother able to watch from the audience. Fallon served as a judge for the competition.

Popo's piece was chosen out of over 200,000 submissions. She won a $50,000 tech package for her school, Arabia Mountain High School in DeKalb County Georgia where she recently graduated as valedictorian. She also won a $30,000 college scholarship which she will be using towards attending the University of Southern California.