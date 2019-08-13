Cara Delevingne attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne says her romance with Ashley Benson developed in a "natural" way.

The 27-year-old model and actress discussed Benson and sex positivity in the September issue of Marie Claire.

Delevingne and Benson were first linked in May 2018 after meeting on the set of the film Her Smell. The couple confirmed their relationship during Pride Month in June this year.

"We weren't looking for it," Delevingne said of their romance. "It was really just very authentic and natural."

Delevingne previously dated singer and musician St. Vincent and actress Michelle Rodriguez. Delevingne, who identifies as queer, told the magazine she spent years denying her attraction to women.

"[I] didn't want to feel different, even though from an early age I always felt I didn't belong," she explained.

Delevingne today is open about her sexuality and embraces sex positivity.

"I'm not just talking about sex for sex. I'm talking about experience, whether it's abuse or confusion, positive or negative," she said.

Delevingne credited Benson with helping her learn to love herself while accepting the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE gala in June.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," Delevingne said of the Pretty Little Liars alum.

"She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought," she added.

Delevingne will star in the new Amazon Prime series Carnival Row, which premieres Aug. 30. Amazon ordered a second season of the series, co-starring Orlando Bloom, in July.