Alanis Morissette gives birth to baby boy

Musicians Alanis Morissette and Mario Treadway welcomed Winter Mercy Morissette into the world Aug. 8. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian music icon Alanis Morissette gave birth to her third child, she announced on Instagram.

The Grammy-Award winning artist announced the Aug. 8 birth of Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway on Monday with a black-and-white photograph of the infant swaddled in a blanket.

It is her third child with her rapper husband, Mario Treadway. The couple, who married in 2010, also has an 8-year-old son, Ever Imrie Morissette-Treadway, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway.

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March with another black-and-white photograph but this time showing off her baby bump while singing.

During her pregnancy, Morissette frequently shared pictures of her pregnancy journey, including some with her children and others while doing yoga or performing on stage.