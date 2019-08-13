"A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens is heading to Broadway for a limited run starring Campbell Scott. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Christmas Carol is heading to Broadway for a limited run this holiday season, featuring actor Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The latest stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel will begin previews on Nov. 7 at the Lyceum Theatre with opening night set for Nov. 20. It will run until Jan. 5.

The new version hails from playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and will be directed by Matthew Warchus (Matilda). Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Show Town Productions and Catherine Schreiber are producing.

The play will feature 12 Christmas songs including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Scott previously starred in Netflix's House of Cards and will be returning to the streaming service for new series Soundtrack.