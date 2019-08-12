Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is coming to Broadway.

Deadline confirmed Monday the production will have a 16-week limited engagement beginning in the fall.

The Lightning Thief starts previews Sept. 20 at Longacre Theatre in New York, with opening night set for Oct. 16. Producers have yet to announce the Broadway cast.

The Lightning Thief is based on the Rick Riordan novel of the same name. Joe Tracz will write the book, with Rob Rokicki to pen the music and lyrics and Stephen Brackett to direct. Patrick McCollum will serve as choreographer.

The Lightning Thief confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"Bring on the monsters, BRING ON THE BROADWAY," the post reads.

The Lightning Thief debuted Off-Broadway in 2017 with Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson. McCarrell reprised the role in a 32-city North American tour of the production this year.

The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, the teenage son of Poseidon, as he discovers and masters his powers and attempts to prevent a war between the Greek gods. The novel was adapted as a 2010 film starring Logan Lerman as Percy.