Trending Stories

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separate after short marriage
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: George Hamilton, Mark Knopfler
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis
Singer-songwriter Mike Posner recovering from rattlesnake bite
'Endgame,' 'Spider-Man' win big at Teen Choice Awards

Photo Gallery

 
Milo Ventimiglia attends 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' premiere

Latest News

At least 44 dead after Typhoon Lekima hits China twice
'Lion King' remake passes 'Frozen' as highest grossing animated film
Iran threatens war if Israeli warships enter the Persian Gulf
Orioles beat Astros with walk-off homer after embarrassing loss
Sanders, de Blasio, Weld take 'soapbox' at Iowa State Fair
 
Back to Article
/