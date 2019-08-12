Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Ohio native John Legend visited Dayton, performing for families of victims and workers in the city's Oregon District a week after nine people were killed in a mass shooting.

Legend visited businesses in the entertainment district, discussed gun reform and met with Mayor Nan Whaley on Sunday.

"In light of last week's events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities," Legend said on Twitter alongside photos of himself speaking with store owners.

Today, I visited the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, and all stores are open for business. In light of last week's events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities. pic.twitter.com/Sj2aQH76sT— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2019

Workers told CNN that Legend's visit was therapeutic.

"I just played a few songs to try to help bring comfort to some of the survivors of last week's tragedy in Dayton. My heart breaks for everyone who lost someone," Legend said on Instagram alongside a photo of his performance.

"I love how everyone rallies around one another during their time of grief. But our nation should not keep putting ourselves through these preventable traumas. Let's fix it together," he wrote.

Besides the nine deaths, at least 31 people were injured in the Aug. 4 shooting. The gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, was shot dead by police. His sister, 22-year-old Megan, was among the victims.

Lady Gaga announced Friday that she will fund 162 classrooms across locations recently affected by mass shootings -- 125 classrooms in El Paso, Texas; 14 in Dayton; and 23 Gilroy, Calif.

"My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve," Gaga said on Facebook. "Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

Twenty-two people were killed Aug. 3 at an El Paso Walmart. Three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a garlic festival July 28 in Gilroy.