Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: George Hamilton, Mark Knopfler

Casey Affleck, winner of the award for Actor in a Leading Role for "Manchester by the Sea," appears backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26. Affleck turns 42 on August 12.

Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2017. The actor/model turns 27 on August 12.

George Hamilton arrives on the red carpet at the "Going in Style" world premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017, in New York City. the actor turns 80 on August 12.

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Billionaire/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 89)

-- Author William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 70)

-- Former French President Francois Hollande in 1954 (age 65)

-- Author Ann Martin in 1955 (age 64)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 63)

-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 55)

-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 48)

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 48)

-- Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 26)