Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separate

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth have split up less than a year after exchanging marriage vows.

Cyrus shared photos from her Nashville wedding in December. In June, she denied rumors her 10-year romance with Hemsworth, 29, was over.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," Cyrus' representative told People.com in a statement Saturday. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Entertainment Tonight published photos this weekend of Cyrus, 26, kissing and cuddling reality TV personality Kaitlynn Carter, 30, while they are on vacation in Italy.

Carter confirmed last week that she broke up with Brody Jenner, 35, after six years.