'Endgame,' 'Spider-Man' win big at Teen Choice Awards

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Avengers: Endgame scored the Choice Action Movie prize and its star Robert Downey Jr. picked up the trophy for Choice Action Movie Actor at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards.
Spider-Man: Far From Home was voted Choice Summer Movie and its co-star Zendaya won for Choice Summer Movie Actress.
Crazy Rich Asians earned the award for Choice Comedy Movie and Noah Centineo won the honor for Choice Comedy Movie Actor for The Perfect Date.
Riverdale was chosen Choice Drama TV Show
Shawn Mendes was named Choice Male Artist and Lauren Jauregui won for Choice Female Artist.
Louis Tomlinson won for Choice Song Male Artist for "Two of Us."
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale hosted the event, which aired on Fox.
Taylor Swift accepted the Icon Award and the Jonas Brothers won the Decade Award at the gala.