Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Mike Posner was hospitalized this week after he was bitten on the ankle by a rattlesnake.

Entertainment Tonight reported the 31-year-old musician was given anti-venom and airlifted to a Colorado hospital where he remains a patient.

Posner has been walking across the country and performing surprise concerts, but was advised to stay off of his foot after the snakebite, likely delaying his trek for "quite a few weeks," Posner's publicist said.

"From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom," Posner captioned an Instagram video of him in the hospital on Saturday.

"I'm on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. HUGE shout outs to Stephanie, Fergie, Bo, Angie, Eddie, mike, dr black, dr van Birmingham, dr Gordon, dr Shapiro, Natalie, carol, Megan, Jeremy, and my whole family in ICU. Molly and her husband from PT are gonna come help me walk again tomorrow. KEEP GOING."