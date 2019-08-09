Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X has made its first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop group made its U.S. late-night television debut during Thursday's episode of the ABC series.

Monsta X members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M started by giving Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez a makeover. The group adorned Rodriguez with a blonde wig, highlighter and pink lip gloss.

"I like this look on you," host Jimmy Kimmel told Rodriguez.

The members of Monsta X are known for wearing makeup and released a collection of lip tints with Tonymoly in 2018.

Monsta X later took to the stage to perform their new single "Who Do U Love" with French Montana. The group released a music video for the song in June.

"Who Do U Love" is Monsta X's first single since signing with the U.S. record label Epic Records in May. The group will complete its We Are Here world tour Saturday in Los Angeles and perform Sunday at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Monsta X is known for the singles "Trespass," "Ex Girl" and "Alligator." The group released the album Take.2 We Are Here in February.