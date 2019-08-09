Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Sam Elliott, Michael Kors
WWE SummerSlam 2019 predictions: Who will win?
Will Yun Lee on Asian representation in Hollywood: 'We're getting there'
Alison Brie says 'GLOW' Season 3 will be 'sexy'
'Gotham,' 'Firefly' alum Morena Baccarin leaves comfort zone for rom-com

Photo Gallery

 
Milo Ventimiglia attends 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' premiere

Latest News

Scientists create drinkable vodka from Chernobyl water, grain
July heat wave in the Netherlands killed 400, gov't says
'Criminal': David Tennant, Hayley Atwell series to premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix
Joaquin Phoenix to be honored at Toronto International Film Festival
U.S.-born South Korea celebrity apologizes for methamphetamine use
 
Back to Article
/