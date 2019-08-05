New York Comedy Festival 2019: Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jenny Slate to perform

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah and actress and comedian Jenny Slate will perform at the 2019 New York Comedy Festival.

Event organizers announced the lineup for the 16th annual festival Monday on Twitter. The 2019 festival runs Nov. 4-10 at various venues in New York City.

"We're excited to announce our lineup for this year's fest!" the post reads. Pre-sale tickets begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, while general sales start Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition to Colbert, Noah and Slate, Bill Maher, Nicole Byer, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Vir Das, Nate Bargatze, Kathleen Madigan, Demetri Martin, Norm McDonald and Tom Segura will also headline shows.

"NYC! Join us during @nycomedyfest for BEHIND THE LAUGHER: An Evening with @StephenAtHome and producers of The Late Show. See you there on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 at 8:00 PM at @carnegiehall," Colbert's team tweeted Monday.

Deadline said the 2019 festival will feature more than 200 comedians, sketch performers, TV hosts and podcasters at over 100 shows. More performers and shows will be announced in the coming months.

"As we mark 16 years of the New York Comedy Festival, we celebrate the varied and diverse talent -- both up-and-coming and established stars -- who continue to come out to put on a great show each and every year," festival founder Caroline Hirsch said.

"We've always supported and championed those in the industry, and we're excited to continue to bring the very best comedic talent to entertain comedy fans this November," she added.

The 2019 festival is partnering with The Female Quotient, aka Th FQ, a woman-owned business dedicated to advancing quality in the workplace. The FQ will promote female representation in comedy with a pop-up experience, The FQ Lounge, Nov. 7 and 8 at Bloomingdale's on 59th Street and Lexington during the festival.