Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling to launch live talk show tour

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling shared plans for an interactive show ahead of the premiere of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot "BH90210." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Longtime friends Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling will launch a new live talk show tour, Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember.

People confirmed Monday the former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars will bring the new interactive show to cities across the U.S. in November.

Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live promises to be "the ultimate girls' night." The show kicks off Nov. 11 in Milwaukee, Wisc., and comes to a close Nov. 24 in Medford, Mass.

"Tori and I have been dreaming up this tour for a long time," Garth said in statement, according to Rolling Stone. "We've wanted to have that one-on-one experience with our fans who have supported us throughout the years. Each night on stage, we're going to have a brand new show, sharing laughs, playing games, drinking a cocktail, answering your questions and, of course, telling you all of our 90210 stories. What could be better than hitting the road with my best friend?"

"I love the relationship I have with my best friend Jennie," Spelling added. "No one makes me laugh harder than she does. We have such amazing stories to tell. Now, we get to share our special friendship with our fans LIVE! Bring your BFF and come enjoy an interactive experience with me and my BFF. It'll definitely be a night to remember!"

Garth and Spelling played Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, which had a 10-season run on Fox from 1990 to 2000. The pair will reprise their characters in the new reboot BH90210, which premieres Wednesday on Fox.

Jason Priestley, who portrays Brandon Walsh, told Good Morning America in July that BH90210 will be very different from the original series.

"It's a show within a show, within a show, within a show. It's very meta and it's very multi-layered," the actor said.

"Fans of the original show will find it incredibly satisfying," he added.

Here's the full list of dates for Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live:

Nov. 11 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Riverside Theatre

Nov. 12 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Taft Theatre

Nov. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Carnegie Hall of Oakland

Nov. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio, at MGM Northfield Park

Nov. 15 - Foxwoods, Conn., at Fox Theater

Nov. 16 - Indianpolis, Ind., at Clowes Hall

Nov. 17 - Chicago, Ill., at The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19 - Westbury, N.Y., at Westbury Music Hall

Nov. 20 - Morristown, N.J., at Mayo Center

Nov. 21 - Reading, Pa., at Santander PAC

Nov. 22 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Borgata

Nov. 23 - Washington, D.C., at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 24 - Medford, Mass., at Chevalier Theatre