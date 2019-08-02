USPS honors military working dogs with new stamps

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S Postal Service has released Forever stamps in honor of the nation's many military working dogs.

Announced in February, the set of four stamps issued as part of the Postal Service's Forever collection depict in geometric digital illustration four of the most common breeds of dog that serve in the U.S. military -- German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd.

During the first-day-of-issue event Thursday at the American Philatelic Society Stamp Show in Omaha, Neb., David C. Williams, vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, said the dogs that serve in the nation's wars are "heroes deserving of our respect and gratitude."

"As a military veteran and former law enforcement officer, I have the greatest appreciation for these animals and the service they provide," he said. "Today, these dogs are born and raise to serve alongside soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and women and members of the Coast Guard."

Dogs have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the First World War and have been present alongside American soldiers in the Second World War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. A Belgian Malinois named Cairo even accompanied Navy SEAL Team Six on the mission to find Osama bin Laden, the Postal Service said.

Dozens of different breeds are currently being trained by the 341st Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base outside San Antonio, Texas, to serve in the U.S. Armed forces.

The stamps are a way for the U.S. Postal Service to honor "the nation's brave and loyal military dogs," it said.

"Across the country, there are memorials dedicated to these animals," the U.S. Post Office said. "The bravery, loyalty and service of all past and present military working dogs will never be forgotten."