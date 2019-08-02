Tyra Banks is casting real-life people for a graphic novel inspired by her 2010 book, "Modelland," and her upcoming theme park. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Tyra Banks is working on a graphic novel.

People reported Thursday that Banks, 45, is casting real-life people for the project, which is inspired by her 2010 book, Modelland, and her upcoming theme park of the same name.

"I wrote a book, Modelland, many years ago and this graphic novel is based on that, but different," Banks said of Modelland, a young adult novel inspired by her own life.

"We wanted to do a graphic novel because we feel like the audience is very visual, so we want to tell the story with visuals in a medium that they can connect with," she explained. "I'm not sure if my core family of fans and the future Modelland family of fans are comic book readers so I said let's flip it on its head and use real people who will be used in the graphic novel, through a combination of photographs and drawings."

Banks described the graphic novel as "Comic Couture," or "high-fashion meets comic illustration." The project will feature a diverse cast of characters.

"We are dropping new characters every day at 10 a.m. [through Monday] and they are all very diverse and we are casting for each of them," Banks said.

Banks announced Thursday on Instagram that she is looking for people to play young and older versions of a character named Tookie. She is seeking someone who "looks high school age" for the older Tookie and someone who "looks 6-9" for the younger version.

"Go to @modelland now for a chance to be cast as Tookie for our graphic novel!" the model wrote.

Banks announced plans in February for Modelland, a new modeling-themed attraction in Santa Monica, Calif. She said the theme park will feature entertainment, technology, retail and dining.