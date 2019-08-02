Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian announce birth of baby boy

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Eliza Dushku and her husband Peter Palandjian have announced on Instagram the birth of their first child together, a baby boy named Philip.

Dushku uploaded on Thursday a photo of Palandjian holding Philip up to the sky in reference to Disney's The Lion King.

"Our BABY = #Bourne. Can you feel the love, Philip 'Bourne' !? So [praying hands emoji] for all this love," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned the image, referencing Lion King song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Dushku, 38, and Palandjian, got married on August 2018.

Palandjian is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation and is the father to four other children from a previous relationship.