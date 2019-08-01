Universal Studios Orlando Resort will be introducing a fourth theme park, titled Epic Universe. The company released concept art for the area, shown here. Image courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Universal Orlando Resort announced on Thursday plans to build a fourth theme park named Epic Universe.

The new area Universal said will expand stories into lands, taking guests on an adventurous journey. It will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.

Epic Universe will be located within a 750-acre site in Central Florida, a few miles away from the existing theme parks, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and water park Volcano Bay in Orange County.

Concept art for Epic Universe shows the area containing a rollercoaster ride, along with other attractions.

The park is expected to hire 14,000 additional employees. Universal Orlando currently has 25,000 on staff.

Universal made the announcement during an event attended by chairman and chief executive officer for Universal Parks & Resorts Tom Williams, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

"Our vision for Epic Universe is historic," Williams said. "It will build everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community."