Mario Lopez apologizes for comments about transgender children

Mario Lopez (L) and his wife Courtney Laine Mazza arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mario Lopez has apologized for comments he made about transgender children, calling them "ignorant and insensitive." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Mario Lopez has apologized for comments he made about raising transgender children during an interview on podcast The Candace Owens Show.

Lopez appeared on the podcast in June and talked about raising transgender children with the conservative host.

"Look, I'm never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can't go wrong," Lopez said at the time.

"But at the same time my god, if you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way, or you think you're a boy or girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make that determination then. 'Okay well then you're going to be a boy or a girl,' whatever the case may be," he continued.

"It's sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on."

Lopez issued an apology on Wednesday through his representative Lisa Perkins.

"The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself," the former Saved by the Bell star said.

"Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful."