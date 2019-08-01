Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his wife, Arielle Goldrath, have announced the birth of their second child together, a girl named Nava James.

"I'm so happy to announce the arrival of our little baboo -- Nava James McKidd! She is amazing and our whole family feels blessed," McKidd said on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of Goldrath holding the newborn.

McKidd and Goldrath are also parents to 1-year-old son Aiden. The actor shares son Joseph, 19, and daughter Iona, 16, with his ex-wife Jane Parker.

"We just got home and Aiden is already a brilliant big brother to her. Joe and Iona are the best guiding lights to these new souls, McKidd wrote. "Arielle is a WARRIOR and I'm so proud to witness her natural mothering strength and wisdom. Full of love and gratitude. #clanmckidd."

McKidd confirmed to People magazine that Nava was born on Saturday, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

McKidd, 45, portrays Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy, which will be returning for Season 16 later this year.