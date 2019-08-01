'Fortnite' Season X brings mech vehicle, Zero Point explosion

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Fortnite entered into Season X on Thursday, bringing with it a new mech vehicle, battle pass and the Zero Point becoming unstable.

Developer Epic Games released a story trailer for the new season, featuring the Zero Point exploding which has caused old areas from Fortnite's map to reappear.

"Time is twisted and the Zero Point has become volatile in Season X. Whether you're nostalgic for the past or excited for the future, there will be plenty for you to discover all Season long," Epic Games said.

"Locations once thought to be lost have begun to appear on the island, but they aren't the same as they once were...," the developer continued.

The mech vehicle , known as the B.R.U.T.E., seats two players with one able to pilot the heavily-armed machine while the other handles a turret.

The new battle pass brings with it the chance to unlock 100 new rewards. Players who reach Tier 100 will earn the Ultima Knight outfit.

Fortnite is a competitive online multiplayer game where players attempt to shoot their way to victory by being the last survivor out of 100. Construction is also involved as players can build on the fly mini-bases and walls for protection.