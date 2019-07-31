July 31 (UPI) -- Selma Blair is feeling "afraid" as she struggles with insomnia amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 47-year-old actress discussed her sleep problems in an Instagram post Wednesday, sharing a photo of her bare legs in the bath.

"Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember. #hsct," she captioned the post, appearing to reference the treatment HSCT, or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Model Cindy Crawford and actors Michael Mosley and Jennifer Love Hewitt were among those to show their support for Blair in the comments.

"You drove me back to my hotel in Burbank from a test years ago. For Kath and Kim. You were so kind to a young insecure clumsy actor. Thinking of ya right now. Thanks for being you," Mosley wrote.

"Sending you love, light and healing. You are a brave warrior of light," Hewitt added.

Blair had celebrated on Instagram last week after completing a new treatment for multiple sclerosis.

"Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do," the star wrote.

"This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please," she said. "For now, I have recovery."

Blair was diagnosed with MS in August 2018. She discussed the effect her illness has had on Arthur, her 7-year-old son with ex-partner Jason Bleick, in the Aug. 5 issue of People.