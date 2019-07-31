July 31 (UPI) -- Marvel is set to re-release landmark comic book Spider-Man Issue No. 300 which introduced the character of Venom.

The re-release will be presented in 3D with the comic book coming packed-in with 3D glasses which will make the artwork leap off the page.

Spider-Man Issue No. 300, from writer David Michelinie and legendary artist Todd McFarlane, was originally released in 1988.

The issue famously features the web-head discovering that the alien symbiote he had previously discarded has grafted onto disgruntled journalist Eddie Brock, giving Spider-Man one of his most popular and dangerous adversaries of all time.

Venom has since gone on to star in a number of Marvel adventures, headline his own solo comic books and appear on the big screen, most recently in 2018's Venom starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock.