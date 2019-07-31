Famous birthdays for July 31: B.J. Novak, J.K. Rowling

July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837
-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867
-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900
-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 80)
-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 75)
-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 73)
-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947
-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 68)
-- Businessman/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 57)
-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 53)
-- Author J.K. Rowling in 1965 (age 54)
-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 41)
-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 31)
-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 30)
-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 21)