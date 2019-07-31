Dwayne Johnson on having all daughters: 'It's the greatest blessing'

July 31 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson said on Good Morning America Wednesday that he enjoys living in a house full of women.

"As men, you know, you're like, 'Oh yeah I'm going to raise my son' but having all daughters, it's the greatest blessing I've ever had," Johnson told GMA after joking about feeling emasculated.

"It's beautiful," he continued.

Johnson has three daughters, 17-year-old Simone. 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana. The actor shares Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia and Simone and Jasmine with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

Johnson will next be seen in Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham and Idris Elba. The film hits theaters on Friday.

Johnson also mentioned on GMA how his mother Ata was on set for Hobbs & Shaw and how she was emotionally affected by a scene that pays homage to Johnson's Samoan heritage.

"She started bawling, like really crying," he said about his mother's reaction to witnessing the Siva Tau, a Samoan ritual that Johnson described as very emotional and intense.

"Afterwards it was a beautiful moment. When the director yelled cut, all my brothers went over to her and gave her a hug," he continued.