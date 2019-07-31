Actor Stacy Leach (3rd-L) is joined by his wife, former Polish model and actress Malgosia Tomassi, and their son Shannon Keach (L) and daughter Karolina Keach (R). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Stacy Leach stands atop his star during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,668th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Stacy Leach (C) is joined by actor Matt LeBlanc (L) and his wife, former Polish model and actress Malgosia Tomassi, during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,668th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Actor Stacy Keach received the 2,688th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Keach, 78, was given the star during a ceremony near the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in recognition of his more-than five decade career in television, film and theater.

Keach thanked his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, and his co-star in the CBS comedy Man With A Plan, Matt LeBlanc, who both spoke on his behalf.

"I have no doubt that sometime in the future, some unsuspecting tourist will be sauntering down the boulevard, you'll come upon my star and you'll say 'Stacy Keach, who's she?'" he joked.

Keach, born in Savannah, Ga., on June 2, 1941, is best known for playing Detective Mike Hammer on CBS' Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, The New Mike Hammer and the television movie Mike Hammer: Murder Takes All throughout the 1980s, and the syndicated series Mike Hammer, Private Eye from 1997-1998.

Keach was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer and for portraying the titular character in the miniseries Hemmingway, which also earned him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special at the 1988 Emmy Awards.

He also appeared in the 1982 CBS civil war miniseries The Blue and the Gray and had a recurring role on the Fox drama Prison Break.

Keach also has credits in films such as 1972's Fat City, The Long Riders in 1980 and the 2008 George W. Bush biopic W.

In 2015 he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame for his stage roles including Shakesperean leads such as Hamlet, Henry V, and King Lear as well as "Buffalo Bill" Cody in the play Indians, for which he received a Tony nomination in 1970.