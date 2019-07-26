Taylor Swift is a bad waitress in new Capital One commercial

July 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift fails at being a waitress and a bartender in a new commercial for Capital One.

Swift is promoting a new Savor Card from Capital One in the clip released on Friday, which also features her single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

Swift is unable to properly shake up a drink or add whip cream to a milkshake as customers are surprised to see the pop star working behind a counter.

The Savor Card gives Capital One customers 4 percent back on dining and entertainment, 2 percent at grocery stores and 1 percent on all other purchases.

Swift has signed a multi-year deal with Capital One with this commercial kicking off the partnership.

Capital One is offering cardmembers an exclusive album bundle for Swift's upcoming release Lover that comes with a digital version of the alum and a t-shirt.

Lover is set for release on Aug. 23. The album will also contain the singles "You Need to Calm Down" and "Archer."