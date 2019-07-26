July 26 (UPI) -- Playmobil: The Movie star Meghan Trainor has released her song from the upcoming film.

The 25-year-old singer shared the new song "Run Like the River" on Thursday, which will appear on the Playmobil: The Movie soundtrack.

"So excited to share this special song with all of you! RUN LIKE THE RIVER is out everywhere now!!" she tweeted Thursday.

Trainor voices Fairy Godmother in Playmobil: The Movie, which co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Daniel Radcliffe, Jim Gaffigan and Adam Lambert. The film is a live-action/computer animated feature based on the German Playmobil toy line.

Playmobil: The Movie opens in theaters Aug. 7. The soundtrack also includes the song "So Much World" by Taylor-Joy and "Give the People What They Want" by Lambert.

Trainor is known for the singles "All About That Bass," "Lips Are Movin," "No," "Me Too" and "All the Ways." She released the EP The Love Train in February and has yet to announce a release date for her new album, Treat Myself.