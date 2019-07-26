July 26 (UPI) -- Arcade 1Up has announced that it's classic Atari Star Wars arcade machine is now available for pre-order through Gamestop.

The machine includes the three original Star Wars arcade games based on A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It retails for $499.99 and will be released in November.

Each cabinet, which stands slightly over 5 feet tall, features the artwork from the original arcade machines, a full color 17-inch display, dual speakers and a light up marquee.

The games are played using a unique flight yoke controller that features the Atari logo.

"Most people will be able to get the machine in November, but those rebels who can't wait to make the trench run will be sure to secure theirs by ordering early!" Arcade 1Up said.

Arcade 1Up offers home arcade cabinets featuring classic video games such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Rampage, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and others. The company has also announced a Marvel Super Heroes machine that will also be released in November.