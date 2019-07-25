WWE star Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI in Florida

WWE star Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, was arrested in Pensacola, Fla., for driving under the influence. Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office

July 25 (UPI) -- WWE star Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, was arrested Thursday in Pensacola, Fla., on charges of driving under the influence.

Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that Uso was pulled over by an officer after he was spotted speeding and driving erratically. He smelled of alcohol, refused a DUI test, was arrested on a DUI charge and given a speeding citation.

Sports Illustrated reported that Uso was taken to the Escambia County Corrections Center in Pensacola before being released on a $1,000 bond.

Uso was arrested in February in Detroit for disorderly conduct and obstruction. The grappler was also previously arrested for DUI in 2011 and 2013.

Uso is one half of tag team The Usos, alongside his twin brother Jey Uso. He is married to WWE star Naomi.

John Cena recently mocked Uso's arrest record on WWE's Monday Night Raw program when he was challenged by the tag team to a rap battle.

"Respect for calling me out but ain't no way I'm getting bested/ Ya'll look just like you're mugshots/ How was it getting arrested?" Cena said.