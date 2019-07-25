July 25 (UPI) -- Selma Blair is celebrating a "banner day" in her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday after completing a new treatment for the disease and being discharged by her medical team.

Blair shared a photo of herself with her Alinker bike, which is used for assistance with walking. The picture shows her newly-shaved head.

"Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do," Blair captioned the post.

"This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please," she said. "I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly."

Blair thanked fans for their support amid her struggle with MS.

"I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!" the star wrote.

"This is the best gift I could give to Arthur," she added, referencing her son, who turned eight years old Thursday. #newimmunesystem #whodis?"

Blair was diagnosed with MS in August 2018. She said in the Aug. 5 issue of People that Arthur, her son with ex-partner Jason Bleick, is "proud" of the courage she's shown since her diagnosis.

"He's had to endure a lot; he's seen a lot," the actress said. "He says, 'Mommy's not sick. Mommy's brave.'"

Blair said she recently learned Arthur enjoys having her visit at school, where she has answered students' questions about MS.

"He said, 'I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions,'" she said. "I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought 'I'm probably an embarrassment,' but to know I'm not was one of my proudest moments."