Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaves Lenox Hill Hospital with daughter Chelsea Clinton on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chelsea Clinton (R) leaves Lenox Hill Hospital with her baby boy, Jasper, and husband Marc Mezvinsky on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chelsea Clinton (R) leaves Lenox Hill Hospital with her baby boy, Jasper, and mom Hillary Clinton (L) on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Chelsea Clinton is headed home following the birth of her third child.

The 39-year-old author, global health advocate and former first daughter was spotted with her baby boy, Jasper, husband Marc Mezvinsky and mom Hillary Clinton Thursday in New York.

Clinton was seen leaving Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She smiled as she cradled her newborn son in her arms and stepped into a waiting car.

Clinton thanked Lenox Hill in a tweet Thursday.

"Thank you to the incredible @LenoxHill family of doctors, nurses & staff for your wonderful care over the past few days for our family, especially Jasper!' she wrote.

Clinton and Mezvinsky are parents to Jasper, 4-year-old daughter Charlotte and 3-year-old son Aidan. The couple welcomed Jasper Monday morning.

"We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother," Clinton tweeted.

Clinton is the only child of president Bill Clinton and former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Hillary re-tweeted Clinton's birth announcement Monday.

"Sharing some happy new this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled," Hillary wrote.

Clinton is a board member at the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative and other organizations. She has authored five children's books, including Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe, which was published in April.