Valerie Harper to stay out of hospice care husband says

Valerie Harper's husband said on Facebook that the television star will be taken care of at home instead of in hospice care. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Valerie Harper's husband Tony Cacciotti announced on Facebook he will not be taking his wife into hospice care amid her battle with cancer.

"I have been told by doctors to put Val in hospice care and I can't [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won't because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she's been here on earth," Cacciotti said on Harper's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Cacciotti will instead be caring for Harper at their home. A GoFundMe page made for the television actress raised over $66,100 before it was shut down after members of the entertainment industry agreed to cover her medical expenses.

"I just didn't want to put her into hospice care and now we're going to be able to keep her here at home, Cacciotti said to People magazine. "She's hanging in there. We have good days and we have tough days."

Harper was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2013. She was given only three months to live at the time. Harper is best known for starring on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, its spinoff, Rhoda, and sitcom, Valerie.

"We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible," Cacciotti continued on Facebook.

"For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that 'it's hard letting go.' So as long as I'm able and capable, I'll be where I belong right beside her."