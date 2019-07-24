Thomas Rhett (L) and Lauren Akins attending the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Rhett (L) and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting their third daughter together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins announced on Instagram they are expecting their third daughter together.

"Excited to share that I will be paying for three weddings," the country star said on Tuesday, alongside a photo of himself with Akins and their children, Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 3.

"I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy," Rhett continued.

The singer also uploaded a photo of himself and his family setting off cannons to reveal the gender of their next child.

Akins gave birth to Ada James in August 2017 after the couple adopted Willa Gray from Uganda. Rhett and Akins first met in elementary school and tied the knot in 2012.

"We decided we didn't have enough princess dresses around the house so we're adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year," Akins said on Instagram. "Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister."