Rutger Hauer, 'Blade Runner' star, dead at 75

Actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75, his agent confirmed. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA

July 24 (UPI) -- Rutger Hauer, best known for his role as antagonist Roy Batty in 1982's Blade Runner, has died at the age of 75.

Hauer died in his native country, the Netherlands, after dealing with an illness. A funeral for the actor was held on Wednesday, his agent Steve Kenis confirmed to Deadline.

Variety also confirmed his death.

Hauer went up against Harrison Ford in Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott. The sci-fi classic was a failure at the box office before becoming a hit.

Hauer has also starred in Sin City, Batman Begins, the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer film, Ladyhawke, Flesh & Blood, The Hitcher, HBO's True Blood and recurred on ABC's Galavant, among other roles.

He won a Golden Globe in 1988 for his role in World War II television movie Escape from Sobibor.

Hauer is survived by his wife of 50 years Ineke ten Cate and a daughter from a previous marriage, actress Aysha Hauer.