Rumer Willis (R), pictured with Scout Willis (L) and Tallulah Willis, attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rumer Willis attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rumer Willis attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
July 24 (UPI) -- Rumer Willis has nothing but praise for mom Demi Moore's forthcoming memoir.
The 30-year-old actress discussed the book, Inside Out, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday.
Willis spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet in an interview published Wednesday.
"I actually finished it not too recently and I'm so incredibly proud of her," the star said. "It's so beautiful and she shows such courage and vulnerability."
"I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I'm really excited for people to get to know that side of her," she added.
Inside Out gives a candid look at the ups and downs of Moore's personal and professional life. She discusses her struggles with addiction and body image, and her marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.
Willis attended the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere with her sisters, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25. The trio are the daughters of Moore and actor Bruce Willis, who were married from 1987 to 2000.
The sisters posed for photos together on the red carpet. Scout and Tallulah Willis voiced their support for Rumer Willis, who plays Joanna Pettet in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, on Instagram.
"SISTERS SUPPORTING SISTERS," Scout wrote.
"WE LOVE YOU SISTER," Tallulah added.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters Friday. Inside Out will be published in September.
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio attend 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere
Director and writer Quentin Tarantino (L) is joined by cast members, from left to right, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere. Pitt plays Cliff Booth, Robbie plays Sharon Tate and DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tarantino attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Robbie attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
DiCaprio attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sarah Margaret Qualley plays Pussycat in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Austin Butler (R) and girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens of "High School Musical," attend the premiere. Butler plays Tex in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer Britney Spears (L) and boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sofia Vergara of "Modern Family." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bruce Dern plays George Spahn in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Rumer Willis (R) is joined by sisters Scout Willis (L) and Tallulah Willis at the premiere. Rumer Willis plays Joanna Pettet in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Maya Hawke plays Flower Child in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mike Moh plays Bruce Lee in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Julia Butters attends the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actor Pierce Brosnan (L) of "Mamma Mia!" and son Dylan Brosnan attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo