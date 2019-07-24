Zelda Williams (L), pictured with Robin Williams, congratulated brother Cody Williams after he married on their late dad's birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Robin Williams' son Cody Williams married his fiancée on the late actor's birthday.

People confirmed Tuesday that Cody, 27, wed Maria Flores on Sunday -- on what would have been Robin Williams' 68th birthday.

Cody, the son of Robin and Marsha Garces Williams, tied the knot at his childhood home. He and Flores fell in love at the same house over six years ago.

Cody and Flores paid tribute to their late loved ones, including Robin and Maria's grandfather and aunt, at the wedding. The couple lit a candle with three wicks to signify their undying love for the departed.

Cody's sister, Zelda Williams, 29, and half-brother, Zak Pym Williams, 36, were among the guests in attendance. Zelda shared photos from the wedding and congratulated Cody and Flores in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years," the actress wrote. "It's the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It's the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that's pretty damn important)."

"And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him," she said. "That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years ... that is, until two days ago, when it became something new. On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!"

Zelda said Cody and Flores have been "a light" in her family's lives.

"I'm so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience," the star said.

"You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there's an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!" she added. "Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!!"

Robin died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014. In July 2018, Zelda shared her pain in an Instagram post ahead of her dad's birthday.

"Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for them," she wrote.