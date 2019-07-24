Rachel Bilson said potential boyfriends need to embrace Briar Rose, her 4-year-old daughter with Hayden Christensen. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Rachel Bilson says she's "always" clear about her daughter's importance in her life while dating.

The 37-year-old actress discussed dating as a single mom during Wednesday's episode of The Viall Files podcast with former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

Bilson said potential boyfriends need to embrace Briar Rose, her 4-year-old daughter with ex-partner Hayden Christensen.

"I was talking to this guy a few months back. Anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her," the star said. "It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid."

"I always put it out there," she added of having a daughter. "She's my world and I talk about her all the time ... If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid."

Bilson has yet to introduce Briar to any of her dates.

"She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with," she said. "It would have to be a very serious relationship."

Bilson and Christensen split in 2017 after nearly 10 years of dating. Bilson said in an interview with People in June 2018 that co-parenting with Christensen is a "work in progress."

"We're still kind of trying to figure it out," the actress said. "It's a tricky one. And I don't know that there is any right way, necessarily."

"Most important for me is that Briar is OK and secure and stable. No matter what I'm dealing with or how much it hurts or how much anger there is, it's just about her," she said.

Bilson is known for playing Summer Roberts on The O.C. and Dr. Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie. She will star in the new Fox pilot Lovestruck.