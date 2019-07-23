Famous birthdays for July 23: Daniel Radcliffe, Woody Harrelson

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Clement XI in 1649

-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888

-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 81)

-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940 (age 79)

-- Drummer Dino Danelli in 1944 (age 75)

-- Drummer John Rutsey in 1952

-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 74)

-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 72)

-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957

-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967

-- Guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, in 1965 (age 54)

-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 47)

-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 46)

-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 30)

-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 23)