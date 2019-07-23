Elizabeth Taylor's iconic green Rolls Royce heads to auction

Elizabeth Taylor's green Gianni Versace gown is on display at The Pierre Hotel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth Taylor's 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II is on display at The Pierre Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Taylor's iconic green Rolls Royce was put in display Tuesday at New York's Pierre Hotel weeks ahead of an auction to sell the iconic vehicle.

Guernsey's Auction House unveiled the 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II as well as a matching green Gianni Versace gown and a Christian Louboutin evening bag owned by Taylor during a preview of the Aug. 6 auction. The Cleopatra star once lived at the Manhattan hotel.

The auction house said about 20 of the convertible Silver Cloud IIs exist in the world, and Taylor's was custom painted in a shade described as "smoke green." She called it the "Green Goddess."

The color matched her dress for her wedding to Eddie Fisher, and a number of other iconic dresses she wore. The shade of green was her favorite color.

Taylor owned the Rolls Royce until the 1970s, when she sold it to a fan. The second owner of the vehicle is selling it in the August auction.

Accompanying the vehicle are the 1990s-era green silk Versace gown and the 2000s-era pale pink satin Louboutin bag with fringed rhinestones.

Taylor, known for her starring roles in National Velvet, A Place in the Sun, Giant and BUtterfield 8, died in 2011.