Kid Cudi to release animated music series with Netflix

July 22 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Kid Cudi is working with Netflix on an animated music series.

The 35-year-old recording artist, born Scott Mescudi, has partnered with Netflix and producer Kenya Barris on Entergalactic, a new show based on his upcoming album of the same name.

Netflix said in a tweet Monday that Kid Cudi will star as a young man searching for love in the "innovative" series.

"Kid Cudi has partnered with Kenya Barris on an innovative adult animated music series based on his upcoming album, #Entergalactic. @KidCudi will EP, star in, and co-write the series that follows a young man on his journey to discover love," the post reads.

Deadline said Kid Cudi will co-write and co-executive produce the show with How to Make It in America creator Ian Edelman. Barris, the creator of Black-ish, will also serve as an executive producer.

Entergalactic will feature music from Kid Cudi's album of the same name. Kid Cudi has yet to announce a release date for the album.

Kid Cudi starred as Domingo Dean on How to Make It in America, which had a two-season run on HBO. He has also appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Scorpion and Comedy Bang! Bang!