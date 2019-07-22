Christian Borle arrives in the press room at the 69th Annual Tony Awards in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of an Off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors" alongside Christian Borle File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blachard and Christian Borle have signed on to star in an Off-Broadway revival of musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors will be featured at New York's Westside Theater with preview performances starting on Sept. 17 with the official opening taking place on Oct. 17.

Groff will portray Seymour with Blanchard as Audrey and Borle as Orin. Michael Mayer (Burn This) is directing the production.

Alan Menken wrote the score for the musical adaptation of the 1960 horror film and the late Howard Ashman penned the book and lyrics.

The show premiered Off-Broadway in 1982 with a movie musical released in 1986. Little Shop of Horrors then premiered on Broadway in 2003.

Groff will next be seen in Season 2 of Netflix's Mindhunter which arrives on Aug. 16.