Famous birthdays for July 21: Juno Temple, Jon Lovitz

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws a pitch in the 4th inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York City on August 1. Sabathia turns 38 on July 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Juno Temple arrives on the red carpet at the "Wonder Wheel" screening at Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on July 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 93)

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 71)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 62)

-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 41)

-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 39)

-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 30)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 28)