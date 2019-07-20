Trump will 'personally vouch' for jailed rapper Rocky A$AP

July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven about the detainment of rapper A$AP Rocky in Lofven's country.

"Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative...." Trump tweeted.

Rocky was arrested in Stockholm more than two weeks ago on suspicion of assault after video footage surfaced of the music star apparently fighting with and throwing a man several feet.

Rocky defended himself by posting on social media a pair of videos showing two young men following and harassing him and his entourage.

Politico said first lady Melania Trump, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kardashian's husband, hip-hop mogul Kanye West, made the president aware of Rock's plight and urged him to intervene on his behalf.