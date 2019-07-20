Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 20: Josh Holloway, Sandra Oh
Marc Maron says Joaquin Phoenix was 'deep in' on 'Joker'
Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home
Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event
Willow Smith releases self-titled album

Photo Gallery

 
Cosplayers attend Supercon in Miami

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' heading to Okinawa for Season 3
Trump will 'personally vouch' for jailed rapper Rocky A$AP
Minn. toddler found after riding toy tractor to county fair
Blonde Henry Cavill faces monsters in 'Witcher' trailer
Hong Kong police make 'largest seizure' of explosives
 
Back to Article
/