Famous birthdays for July 20: Josh Holloway, Sandra Oh

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930 (age 89)

-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 86)

-- U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938 (age 81)

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 80)

-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 74)

-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 62)

-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 44)

-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 41)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 33)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 26)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 25)