Meghan McCain reveals she had miscarriage in op-ed

Meghan McCain said she decided to speak out about her miscarriage because there is too much stigma surrounding the topic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- TV personality Meghan McCain on Friday revealed she had a miscarriage in a New York Times column describing the "horrendous experience."

She said the miscarriage happened "a few weeks ago" and that she missed "a few days" of her job as a host of ABC talk show The View. She had not previously announced her pregnancy.

"I am not hiding anymore," she wrote in the op-ed. "My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone."

This was the first pregnancy for McCain and her husband, writer Ben Domenech, whom she married in November 2017.

McCain said she decided to write publicly about the miscarriage because it is "distressingly common" for women and she wants to help end the stigma related to it.

"Because even to this day, the subject of a miscarriage carries so much cultural taboo," she wrote. "Miscarriage is a pain too often unacknowledged. Yet it is real, and what we have lost is real. We feel sorrow and we weep because our babies were real."

McCain said she initially blamed herself for her child's death, questioning if the high stress of her television job was a problem.

"I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child -- and whatever children come will not obscure that. I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over."

View co-host Abby Huntsman offered her support to McCain after the article was published.

"Incredibly proud of you @MeghanMcCain this is not easy to do. You've been amazingly strong through this whole journey. Love you," she tweeted.