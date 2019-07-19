Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift frolic in first trailer for 'Cats'

July 19 (UPI) -- Broadway musical Cats is brought back to life in the first trailer for director Tom Hooper's upcoming film adaptation.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward appear in the clip, released on Thursday, as the trailer introduces each member of the star-studded cast.

Hudson sings "Memory" among footage of epic dance numbers. Each star is featured in their cat form, which was achieved using special effects and motion-capture technology.

"Are you going to try for a different life?" Hayward asks.

Cats is an adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The film is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.